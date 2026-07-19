Kerala gives government schools Monday off for World Cup final
Kerala has given all government schools a day off on Monday, July 20, so students can stay up late to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.
The match kicks off late Sunday night and could run into early Monday morning.
This move came after football-loving students and political leaders asked for it, letting everyone enjoy the big game without worrying about school the next day.
N Samsudheen posts 'Happy now, children?'
General Education Minister N Samsudheen shared the news on social media with a cheerful "Happy now, children?"
Former minister V Sivankutty had pushed for the holiday too, pointing out that attending class right after an all-nighter would be tough. He also suggested making up for the lost day by holding classes on a Saturday.
The decision reflects Kerala's strong football culture and is likely to be a hit with both students and families.