Kerala government announces Onam bonus for 13L employees, pensioners

Advance payment for government staff

Service pensioners get an extra ₹250 (totaling ₹1,250), while government staff can take a ₹20,000 Onam advance.

Part-time workers will receive ₹6,000 and contract workers' festival allowance goes up by ₹250.

The state is also giving festive payments to groups like pre-primary teachers (₹1,250), midday meal workers (₹1,550), ASHA and Buds School staff (₹1,450), SC/ST promoters and tourism lifeguards (₹1,460).

Balagopal said the aim is to make sure everyone gets a little extra joy this festive season—even with tight finances.