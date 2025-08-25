Kerala government announces Onam bonus for 13L employees, pensioners
Kerala just announced a boost in Onam allowances for over 13 lakh state employees, teachers, and pensioners.
Finance Minister KN Balagopal shared that bonuses for staff and teachers are up by ₹500 this year—now at ₹4,500.
Those not eligible for the bonus will see their festival payment rise from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000.
Advance payment for government staff
Service pensioners get an extra ₹250 (totaling ₹1,250), while government staff can take a ₹20,000 Onam advance.
Part-time workers will receive ₹6,000 and contract workers' festival allowance goes up by ₹250.
The state is also giving festive payments to groups like pre-primary teachers (₹1,250), midday meal workers (₹1,550), ASHA and Buds School staff (₹1,450), SC/ST promoters and tourism lifeguards (₹1,460).
Balagopal said the aim is to make sure everyone gets a little extra joy this festive season—even with tight finances.