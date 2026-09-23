Kerala government approves ₹8L aid for families after heavy rains
India
Keralam's government just approved ₹800,000 in aid for families who lost loved ones in the recent heavy rains.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan shared that nine people have died so far, with Malappuram district hit hardest.
It's a tough time for many, and this move aims to give some relief.
Kerala Cabinet approves multiple measures
The Cabinet also cleared the proposal for a Road Safety Campaign to tackle rising road accidents, and the State government will soon launch it: think more awareness and stricter enforcement.
Plus, they're planning Festival Kerala to celebrate the state's 70th anniversary with events in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, spotlighting Kerala's culture and investment scene.
The Elderly Welfare Department will now be called the Department for Senior Citizens.