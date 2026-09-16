Kerala government launches cinema inspections over high popcorn prices
Tired of paying too much for popcorn at the movies? So is Kerala.
The state government just stepped in after loads of complaints about sky-high snack prices in cinemas.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob says they're meeting with theater owners and running inspections to make sure no one's overcharging.
Kerala inspections find 18 theater violations
Inspections across Kerala have already found 18 cases where theaters broke price or food quality rules: 16 theaters were caught charging above the legal limit, and two had food quality issues.
The government now requires all cinemas to offer drinking water, too.
Minister Jacob made it clear: "We won't tolerate any unfair practices that exploit consumers."
Local officials say this crackdown was needed because people have been frustrated with theater pricing for a while.