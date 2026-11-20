Kerala government launches committee to probe Kochi Thiruvananthapuram air readings
Kerala's government just launched an expert committee to figure out why different agencies are reporting clashing air quality numbers for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
With people worried about rising pollution, the panel's job is to get to the bottom of these data mix-ups and suggest fixes.
Committee will examine PM2.5 PM10 NO2
The team (made up of folks from TERI, NIT Calicut, and Kerala's Pollution Control Board) will look at why some sensors show "good" air while others say it's much worse.
They'll dig into how pollution is measured, what's actually in the air (like PM2.5, PM10, and NO2), and whether things like traffic or construction dust are making things worse.
Expect their first report in two weeks.