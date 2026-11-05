Kerala government opens 24/7 control rooms for Sabarimala season

Expect some real improvements this year: roads are being fixed up and clearly marked, with the Chalakayam-Pampa road ready by November 12.

22 emergency medical centers will be open by November 10.

There's also a huge push to keep things clean with 1,000 sanitation workers on duty.

Plus, new tech like AI-based parking at Nilackal should make travel smoother.

And yes, there'll be plenty of drinking water and refreshments, with free toilets, and all the appam and aravana devotees love.