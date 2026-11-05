Kerala government opens 24/7 control rooms for Sabarimala season
India
Sabarimala's big pilgrimage season kicks off November 16, and Kerala is making sure everything runs smoothly.
The government is setting up 24/7 control rooms at key spots like Pampa, Nilackal, and Sannidhanam to help manage the crowds and keep things organized.
Sabarimala gets road and medical upgrades
Expect some real improvements this year: roads are being fixed up and clearly marked, with the Chalakayam-Pampa road ready by November 12.
22 emergency medical centers will be open by November 10.
There's also a huge push to keep things clean with 1,000 sanitation workers on duty.
Plus, new tech like AI-based parking at Nilackal should make travel smoother.
And yes, there'll be plenty of drinking water and refreshments, with free toilets, and all the appam and aravana devotees love.