Kerala government raises Dearness Allowance for employees
India
Kerala just announced a boost in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state and local government staff, teachers, and staff of aided schools, colleges, and polytechnics—DA jumps from 25% to 35% starting with March salaries.
Full-time contingent workers are included, while part-timers and re-employed pensioners get a proportional bump.
It's the government's way of helping folks keep up with rising living costs.
Pensioners to get similar hike
Pensioners aren't left out—Dearness Relief (DR) will be raised similarly and the enhanced amounts will be paid with the April pension.
Public sector units can roll out these hikes if they have the funds, but those relying on state support need official approval first.
KSEB and KSRTC will announce their own DA/DR changes separately.