Kerala government reshuffles senior bureaucrats across multiple state departments

Puneet Kumar will now handle interstate water issues, while Minhaj Alam adds the Industries (Coir) department to his plate.

Sharmila Mary Joseph gets Ayush along with Health and Family Welfare.

Inbasekar K. shifts to head Cultural Affairs and takes on a couple of extra projects, and Prem Krishnan S. joins Water Resources as Joint Secretary and takes on the additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority.

Prasanth N. is now fully in charge of Sports and Youth Affairs, and Sufiyan Ahmed steps up as Director of Urban Affairs, plus he'll oversee Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited.