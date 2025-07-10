Kerala government seeks compensation for sunk vessel

HC orders conditional arrest of sister ship at Vizhinjam port

The state is asking for ₹8,626 crore to cover pollution damage, ₹378 crore for cleanup and restoration, and another ₹526 crore for economic losses.

Acting fast, the High Court ordered the conditional arrest of a sister ship at Vizhinjam port until MSC pays up or guarantees the amount.

Cleanup crews are still working to recover debris from the sea.