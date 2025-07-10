Kerala government seeks compensation for sunk vessel
Kerala has taken MSC Shipping to court, demanding ₹9,531 crore in compensation after the MSC Elsa 3 sank off Alappuzha on May 25.
The ship was loaded with over 640 containers—including hazardous plastic nurdles—which spilled into the sea, causing oil leaks and severe marine pollution.
This disaster has hit local fisheries hard and raised real concerns for public health.
HC orders conditional arrest of sister ship at Vizhinjam port
The state is asking for ₹8,626 crore to cover pollution damage, ₹378 crore for cleanup and restoration, and another ₹526 crore for economic losses.
Acting fast, the High Court ordered the conditional arrest of a sister ship at Vizhinjam port until MSC pays up or guarantees the amount.
Cleanup crews are still working to recover debris from the sea.
Six dead marine mammals have washed ashore since incident
The spill's effects have been serious—six dead marine mammals have washed ashore since the incident.
Fisherfolk livelihoods are at risk, and everyone's watching as the next court hearing is set for July 10.