Kerala government seeks waiver for public 2026 World Cup screenings
Kerala's government is pushing to let local clubs, residents' groups, and communities show the 2026 FIFA World Cup in public spaces, without paying pricey license fees.
Sports and Youth Affairs Minister OJ Janeesh made it clear in the Assembly: grassroots football fans shouldn't be treated like commercial businesses.
The aim is to keep Kerala's lively tradition of big, open-air match viewings alive and accessible.
Kerala negotiating waivers with rights-holders
Even though Zee Entertainment and Eagles FC Kerala hold the tournament rights, Kerala's Sports Department is now negotiating with them for fee waivers on behalf of non-commercial groups.
Janeesh says talks are going well, and Chief Minister VD Satheesan has promised they're working hard so fans can watch together, without worrying about costs.