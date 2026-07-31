Kerala government to drop cases against NEET protesters in Delhi
India
Kerala's government is dropping all cases filed against people who protested in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced this on Friday, saying the move came after requests from both Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
The protests, led by youth groups and political parties across Kerala, were sparked by claims of irregularities in the NEET exam.
Chennithala directs DGP to halt cases
Chennithala shared that he received several requests to withdraw these cases, including from the chief minister.
"I have directed the DGP not to proceed further with any of these cases," he said.
The decision means protesters won't face legal trouble for standing up about NEET concerns.