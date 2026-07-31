Kerala government to drop cases against NEET protesters in Delhi

Kerala's government is dropping all cases filed against people who protested in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced this on Friday, saying the move came after requests from both Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The protests, led by youth groups and political parties across Kerala, were sparked by claims of irregularities in the NEET exam.