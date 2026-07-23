Kerala has 555 pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs
India
Turns out, 555 criminal cases are still waiting to be resolved against current and former MPs and MLAs in Kerala.
The high court filed this update before the court, following Supreme Court orders to speed things up.
This move is all about making sure politicians aren't above the law and that old cases finally get their day in court.
Police report 256, judges seek reconciliation
Interestingly, the police reported only 256 pending cases, much less than what the court found.
The judges have asked officials to sort out these differences and fix delays, especially where warrants or summonses haven't been served for years.