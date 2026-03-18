Kerala HC allows woman to preserve husband's sperm India Mar 18, 2026

In a recent order, the Kerala High Court allowed a woman to have her seriously ill husband's sperm collected and stored for potential future use, but said any further ART (assisted reproductive technology) procedures or use of the preserved gametes would require the court's permission.

The court stepped in even though there was no written consent from the husband, who is on life support, saying his condition made it impossible.