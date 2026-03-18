Kerala HC allows woman to preserve husband's sperm
In a recent order, the Kerala High Court allowed a woman to have her seriously ill husband's sperm collected and stored for potential future use, but said any further ART (assisted reproductive technology) procedures or use of the preserved gametes would require the court's permission.
The court stepped in even though there was no written consent from the husband, who is on life support, saying his condition made it impossible.
Highlights need for clear laws
This decision spotlights some big gaps in India's laws around fertility and posthumous reproduction.
While it supports the wife's right to become a parent, it also raises questions about personal choice, family expectations, and even inheritance issues.
The case could push lawmakers to rethink how these sensitive situations are handled in the future.