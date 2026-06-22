Kerala HC dismisses challenge to Priyadarshini free KSRTC bus scheme
Kerala's High Court just dismissed a challenge against the Priyadarshini scheme, which lets women and transgender people ride ordinary KSRTC busses for free.
The petitioner claimed the scheme was unfair and rushed, saying it lacked proper studies or government consultation.
Court petitioner failed to prove illegality
The court decided the government had every right to roll out welfare measures like this.
Kerala argued it is all about empowering women and making travel easier, especially in rural areas, and similar schemes exist in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The government pointed out that the Constitution allows special support for women to help fix social imbalances.
The petitioner said the scheme would cost the public exchequer approximately ₹800 crore each year, and the court dismissed the PIL because the petitioner did not prove that the Government Order issued with regard to the free travel scheme was illegal.