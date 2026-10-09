Kerala HC orders FIR against Vijayan over alleged CMRL bribery

Big news from Kerala: the High Court has told police to file an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over alleged bribery linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The case also names his daughter Veena T and her husband PA Mohamed Riyas, after the Enforcement Directorate claimed CMRL paid 2.78 crore rupees to Veena's company for supposed IT services.