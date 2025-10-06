Kerala HC orders SIT probe into missing Sabarimala gold
The Kerala High Court has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into missing gold at the Sabarimala temple, after reports found mismatches in the gold used for plating the sanctum's walls during renovations.
The issue came up when panels were removed for repairs and the numbers didn't add up, raising serious questions about possible theft or mishandling by temple officials.
TDB demands court-monitored review of all gold-plating work
The SIT, led by SP S. Sasidharan and supervised by ADGP H. Venkatesh, must submit a confidential report within a month.
The case has already sparked protests and calls for bigger investigations, with some demanding resignations from top officials.
While TDB president P.S. Prasanth acknowledges procedural failures, he claims the Board has detailed records of all gold stored.
The board is now asking for a full court-monitored review of all gold-plating work to clear things up and win back public trust.
Everyone involved says they'll cooperate with the investigation.