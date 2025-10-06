Kerala HC orders SIT probe into missing Sabarimala gold

TDB demands court-monitored review of all gold-plating work

The SIT, led by SP S. Sasidharan and supervised by ADGP H. Venkatesh, must submit a confidential report within a month.

The case has already sparked protests and calls for bigger investigations, with some demanding resignations from top officials.

While TDB president P.S. Prasanth acknowledges procedural failures, he claims the Board has detailed records of all gold stored.

The board is now asking for a full court-monitored review of all gold-plating work to clear things up and win back public trust.

Everyone involved says they'll cooperate with the investigation.