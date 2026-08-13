Kerala HC probes K. Guruprasad Rai suspension over Savarkar quiz
India
Kerala's High Court is now looking into why K. Guruprasad Rai, an upper primary school teacher with 22 years of experience, was allegedly suspended after including a question about V D Savarkar in the Social Science Club Freedom Quiz for schools in Kumbla and Manjeswaram sub-districts of Kasaragod.
The quiz asked who got the toughest punishment from the British, and Savarkar was the answer.
Rai challenges suspension, court seeks explanation
Rai has challenged his suspension, saying he's being punished just for picking an answer that some didn't like.
He pointed out that no one complained about how he prepared the quiz.
The court has told the state to clearly explain why it took action against him.