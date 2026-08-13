Kerala HC probes K. Guruprasad Rai suspension over Savarkar quiz

Kerala's High Court is now looking into why K. Guruprasad Rai, an upper primary school teacher with 22 years of experience, was allegedly suspended after including a question about V D Savarkar in the Social Science Club Freedom Quiz for schools in Kumbla and Manjeswaram sub-districts of Kasaragod.

The quiz asked who got the toughest punishment from the British, and Savarkar was the answer.