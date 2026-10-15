Kerala HC rejects Vijayan family's plea in CMRL bribery FIR
India
The Kerala High Court has turned down former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena, and son-in-law Riyas's attempt to stop an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.
The court said people accused of corruption cannot block an FIR at this stage, but they are still free to try other legal options.
Parties divided over Kerala HC verdict
BJP leaders and Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan were quick to support the verdict, while CPI(M) leaders called it a politically motivated move by their rivals.
CPI(M) says it will fight back through both legal channels and political action, with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala insisting the government acted fairly.