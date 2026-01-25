Kerala HC says 'Doctor' title isn't just for medical professionals India Jan 25, 2026

The Kerala High Court has made it clear: you don't need to be a medical doctor to use the "Dr" prefix.

Overturning its earlier order, the court said people with advanced degrees—like PhDs—can also use "doctor."

Justice V G Arun called the idea that only medical professionals get this title a "misconception," and pointed out that no law actually reserves it just for them.