Kerala HC says 'Doctor' title isn't just for medical professionals
The Kerala High Court has made it clear: you don't need to be a medical doctor to use the "Dr" prefix.
Overturning its earlier order, the court said people with advanced degrees—like PhDs—can also use "doctor."
Justice V G Arun called the idea that only medical professionals get this title a "misconception," and pointed out that no law actually reserves it just for them.
Physiotherapists can officially use 'Dr' too
The Kerala High Court refused to read down provisions of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, and affirmed that qualified physiotherapists can use the prefix "Dr," while the Competency-Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy recommended using "Dr" as a prefix and "PT" as a suffix.
The court's decision is a big win for allied health pros who've been pushing for equal recognition, confirming that expertise—not just medicine—earns you the title.