Kerala HC says inter-religious marriages can't be reason for exclusion
India
Big news from Kerala: the High Court has ruled that the Knanaya Catholic Church can't kick out members just because they marry someone from outside their community.
The court said this old rule isn't actually part of essential religious practice, and it doesn't have backing in the Bible or church law.
Court's stance on individual rights
The court made it clear that forcing people to follow endogamy (marrying only within their group) goes against individual rights and freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution.
In short, your personal choices matter more than outdated customs, so no one should lose their place in a community for who they choose to marry.