Kerala HC says no bail for Sabarimala gold scam accused

What's happening in the investigation?

Justice A. Badharudeen called for more questioning of Govardhan to help recover the missing gold—so far, only about 475gm out of over 4,100gm have been found.

The Special Investigation Team has arrested 12 people, including ex-TDB presidents, while the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids on Tuesday at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The main accused, businessman Unnikrishnan Potti, got bail in one case but remains in custody for another linked to the same scandal.