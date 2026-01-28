Kerala HC says physiotherapists, occupational therapists can use 'Dr' title
India
Big news from Kerala: the High Court just ruled that physiotherapists and occupational therapists are officially allowed to use "Dr" before their names.
The court shot down objections from medical associations, saying there's nothing in the law that reserves "Dr" only for doctors with an MBBS degree.
Why does it matter?
This is a win for physios and OTs, who've been fighting to be recognized as independent professionals.
The court pointed out that "doctor" simply means teacher or instructor, and there's no rule stopping these healthcare pros from using it.
The Indian Association of Physiotherapists called the decision a boost for their status and independence—finally getting some respect for their role in treatment and rehab.