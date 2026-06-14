Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan says no new Nipah cases

Kerala monitors 100 and combats Shigella

Officials checked 370 homes in Ramanattukara and found no one showing symptoms.

Right now, 100 people (including 44 healthcare workers) are being monitored just to be safe.

The state is also dealing with Shigella infections—135 cases this year—so they're ramping up water chlorination and medicine distribution.

Muraleedharan acknowledged some communication gaps but praised healthcare workers for their dedication and reassured everyone that the government's on it.