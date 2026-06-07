Kerala healthcare workers stranded in UAE as visas denied
India
A group of Indian healthcare workers from Kerala are stuck in the United Arab Emirates after losing their jobs when Dubai's Iranian Hospital shut down due to war.
Now, their applications for new employment visas and even spouse visas are being rejected for security reasons, leaving them unable to work.
Kerala chief minister seeks Modi intervention
These professionals, who once worked on COVID-19's front lines, are now worried about being deported and possibly losing their medical licenses for good.
They've reached out for help, sharing how this crisis is affecting their finances and children's education.
Kerala's chief minister has asked Prime Minister Modi to step in so these workers can get back on track without more setbacks.