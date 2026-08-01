Kerala heavy rains cause landslides and floods, 3 dead reported
Kerala is facing some tough weather right now: nonstop heavy rain has led to landslides, flash floods, and major disruptions across the state.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan says the government is on top of things, working with officials and emergency teams to keep people safe.
Sadly, at least three lives have been lost in Idukki and Kottayam due to landslides, and flooding from the overflowing Pampa River has affected Ranni and nearby areas.
Red alerts cover 8 districts
Eight districts, including Idukki and Wayanad, are under a red alert from the weather department, while three more are on orange alert.
Schools in several places stayed closed today for safety.
Rescue teams are on high alert and fully prepared as authorities urge people living near rivers to stay alert until conditions improve.