Kerala heavy rains cause landslides and floods, 3 dead reported

Kerala is facing some tough weather right now: nonstop heavy rain has led to landslides, flash floods, and major disruptions across the state.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan says the government is on top of things, working with officials and emergency teams to keep people safe.

Sadly, at least three lives have been lost in Idukki and Kottayam due to landslides, and flooding from the overflowing Pampa River has affected Ranni and nearby areas.