Kerala heavy rains leave 8 dead, 8 missing, 5,792 displaced

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Kottayam, and Kozhikode are seeing the worst of it: Ayyankunnu in Kannur got a massive 320mm rainfall in just one day.

Some roads have been restored while restrictions remain in certain areas, water levels in many dams have fallen, but some remain on red alert, and an orange alert has been issued for several districts.

National Disaster Response Force teams are on the ground helping out, fire units have been sought, and officials keep monitoring things as cleanup begins where rain has eased up.