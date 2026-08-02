Kerala heavy rains leave 8 dead, 8 missing, 5,792 displaced
Kerala has been hit hard by heavy rain: eight people have died, eight are missing, and 5,792 have had to leave their homes for relief camps.
The floods wiped out 27 houses and damaged 196 more.
VD Satheesan urged everyone to stay cautious and assured that the government is standing by families affected.
Kerala orange alert, NDRF deployed
Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Kottayam, and Kozhikode are seeing the worst of it: Ayyankunnu in Kannur got a massive 320mm rainfall in just one day.
Some roads have been restored while restrictions remain in certain areas, water levels in many dams have fallen, but some remain on red alert, and an orange alert has been issued for several districts.
National Disaster Response Force teams are on the ground helping out, fire units have been sought, and officials keep monitoring things as cleanup begins where rain has eased up.