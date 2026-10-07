Kerala High Court allows Rajeev MP temporary Sabarimala Malikappuram interviews
India
The Kerala High Court has given Rajeev MP, who was earlier disqualified by the Travancore Devaswom Board, a temporary green light to attend interviews for chief priest roles at Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples.
Judges made it clear this isn't a final decision; it is just a chance for Rajeev to take part while the court sorts things out.
Priest selection hearing set November 2
Rajeev told the court he met all eligibility rules and had been shortlisted in 2025-26 (1201 ME).
The judges agreed he deserved a fair shot, so they asked the board to let him interview for now.
But this is only temporary: a hearing on who gets selected is set for November 2, 2026.