Kerala High Court bars 'adopted' tag in official documents
Big news from Kerala: the High Court has ruled that official documents cannot label anyone as "adopted son" or "adopted daughter" anymore.
This came after Anmol, whose documents identified her as her parents' daughter, challenged being called "adopted" on her legal heir certificate.
The court agreed with her, saying adopted kids deserve the same recognition as biological ones.
Thrissur Tahsildar must reissue certificate
The Thrissur Tahsildar has to issue Anmol a new certificate, this time just calling her a daughter, and update its online systems so everyone gets equal treatment.
Basically, adopted children will now be officially recognized just like any other children in all legal matters.