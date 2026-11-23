Kerala High Court confirms nun can share ₹3.74Cr compensation
Big news from Kerala: the High Court just confirmed that being a nun doesn't mean you lose your right to family property.
This came up over a ₹3,74,34,449 land compensation case, where a brother argued his nun sibling shouldn't get a share because of her religious vows, but the court disagreed.
Judges cite precedent, reject unregistered claim
The judges made it clear: legal rights matter more than old traditions. They pointed to earlier rulings saying religious choices don't cancel out inheritance rights.
The court also turned down another sibling's claim based on an unregistered settlement, reminding everyone how important proper paperwork is for property matters.
The case isn't over yet: the decision is being appealed, so stay tuned.