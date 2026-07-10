Kerala High Court directs prompt compensation after Wayanad tunnel landslide India Jul 10, 2026

After a deadly landslide at the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel site in Wayanad killed seven people on July 7, the Kerala High Court has stepped in and told the state government to quickly pay compensation to affected families.

Recovery teams are still searching for victims, and for now, the court said ex-gratia payments and treatment costs of the injured can be charged to the tunnel project.