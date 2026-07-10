Kerala High Court directs prompt compensation after Wayanad tunnel landslide
India
After a deadly landslide at the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel site in Wayanad killed seven people on July 7, the Kerala High Court has stepped in and told the state government to quickly pay compensation to affected families.
Recovery teams are still searching for victims, and for now, the court said ex-gratia payments and treatment costs of the injured can be charged to the tunnel project.
Court questions Wayanad site work
The court also questioned why work continued at the site even after suspension orders were issued back in May and again in July.
The government said outside work only stopped with the latest order, but judges have asked for a full explanation of why work continued and sought a response by the next hearing.