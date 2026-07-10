Kerala High Court ends Kumbh Mela woman's police protection
India
The Kerala High Court has decided to stop police protection for the woman who went viral during the Kumbh Mela, saying she will need to put in a written request if she still wants it.
She had originally asked for security in June 2026, mentioning threats to her safety.
Actor Farmaan Khan and wife missing
Authorities say they still cannot find the woman or her husband, actor Farmaan Khan, even after multiple attempts.
Their interfaith marriage in March stirred up "love jihad" claims and led to serious accusations from the woman's father, like kidnapping and child marriage.
There is also an ongoing investigation into whether she was underage when they married, and courts have rejected Khan's requests for bail.