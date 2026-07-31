Kerala High Court examines election petitions against 6 MLAs
The Kerala High Court is looking into complaints against six recently elected MLAs, with petitions claiming things like hiding assets, breaking election rules, and not following the Representation of the People Act.
The MLAs under the scanner include BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, Kuttanad MLA Reji Cheriyan, Manalur MLA C. Ravindranath, N.K. Akbar, and Rajan J. Pallan.
Court weighs asset and ballot claims
Each MLA faces different allegations, like Chandrasekhar being accused of not revealing all his assets and claims about rejected postal ballots in Manalur.
Some cases are still being heard while one has been postponed because the petitioner had no representation.
The court is now sorting through these challenges to decide if any rules were actually broken during the elections.