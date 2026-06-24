Kerala High Court faults BJP councilors over oath wording
Kerala's High Court just called out 20 BJP councilors and a Vadakkencherry panchayat member for not taking their oaths the right way.
Turns out, they skipped the official format, using names of deities and political figures instead of sticking to "in the name of God" or a simple affirmation, as the law requires.
Court upholds elections, orders oath retakes
The court said their elections still stand, but they need to retake their oaths within four weeks, following the proper rules this time.
No penalties here: the judge noted they acted in good faith.
Decisions made by Thiruvananthapuram councilors are safe, but actions by the Vadakkencherry member do not hold up since there is no legal protection for those.
The court reminded everyone: an oath is a constitutional promise and needs to be taken seriously.