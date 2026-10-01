Kerala High Court: Marriage to Indian citizen not visa entitlement
The Kerala High Court just ruled that being married to an Indian citizen does not mean you automatically get to apply for an Indian visa.
This came up when a Kerala man and his Pakistani wife wanted a tourist visa to attend a wedding, arguing that their rights were being violated.
But the court said there is no built-in right for foreign spouses to get visas under the Constitution.
Kerala High Court upholds visa discretion
Backing the government, the court pointed out that issuing visas is up to the state, especially after India stopped issuing visas to Pakistani nationals following last year's Pahalgam attacks.
The judges made it clear: issuing visas is about national security and foreign policy, not personal relationships.
The old rules under the Foreigners Act still stand, so decisions like these remain in government hands.