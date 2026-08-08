Kerala High Court praises R Rajesh urges state support
The Kerala High Court called R Rajesh, who lost his life rescuing people during the floods near Meenthully Island, a "true hero" and said the State should respond appropriately to his bereaved family's loss.
The court also expressed appreciation for the Kochi Corporation's cleaning staff and other stakeholders who are part of the District Collector's Committee for keeping the city cleaner during this monsoon.
Devan Ramachandran seeks Kochi flood updates
Justice Devan Ramachandran asked local officials for updates on what's working and what still needs fixing in Kochi's flood control plans.
Flooding was scarce this season. The Kochi Corporation said intensive cleaning work had been carried out before and during the monsoon.
Indian Railways also said it would respond to the complaint regarding the need to repair railway culverts to facilitate thorough cleaning of the areas concerned in the city.