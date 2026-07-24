Kerala High Court quashes sexual harassment case against Boby Chemmanur
India
Businessman Boby Chemmanur is no longer facing sexual harassment charges after the Kerala High Court quashed the case.
The move came once Chemmanur and the female actor who filed the complaint told the court they'd settled things: Chemmanur even posted a public apology on social media, which the actor accepted.
Boby Chemmanur arrested over suggestive comments
The case began back in January 2025, when Chemmanur was accused of making sexually suggestive comments at an event.
He was arrested on several charges, including sexual harassment and sharing obscene content online.
The case had been moving through the Ernakulam sessions court until this recent settlement led to its closure by the High Court.