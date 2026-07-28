Kerala High Court rules husband refusing support is domestic violence
The Kerala High Court just ruled that if a husband refuses to support his wife and child financially, it counts as economic abuse, and that's domestic violence under the law.
Justice Jobin Sebastian made it clear: not giving basic financial support isn't just unfair, it's illegal.
This case started when a woman said her husband harassed her, sold her gold for his business, and cut off money after she left.
Higher courts reject husband's maintenance defense
The lower court ordered the husband to pay ₹10,000 a month each to his wife and child for maintenance, plus ₹2 lakh as compensation for emotional distress.
He tried arguing that her short-term teaching job meant she didn't need help, but both higher courts disagreed.
They said an able-bodied husband has a legal and moral duty to support his family, so the orders stand.