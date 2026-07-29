Kerala High Court seeks menstrual leave for KSRTC women conductors
The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to consider introducing menstrual leave for women conductors working with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
This comes after a petition from three conductors and an advocacy group who pointed out how tough periods can make their already demanding jobs even harder.
Kerala court sets menstrual leave deadline
Nearly 3,000 women employees in KSRTC's operating sector deal with long hours on their feet, little access to clean toilets, and no proper way to manage menstrual waste, making things extra difficult during their periods.
The court called menstrual leave a "progressive welfare measure" that fits with constitutional rights to humane working conditions.
Now, the government has until October 2026 to consider the proposal and consult everyone involved.