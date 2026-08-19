Kerala High Court stays suspension of teacher K Guruprasad Rai
India
The Kerala High Court has put a temporary pause on the suspension of K Guruprasad Rai, an Upper Primary school teacher from Kasaragod in Keralam, after he was suspended for including V D Savarkar in a freedom fighters quiz.
The court's stay lasts for one month, but disciplinary action against him can still move forward.
Rai claims punishment for Savarkar answer
Rai's trouble began when he asked students which freedom fighter got the harshest punishment from the British, with Savarkar as the answer.
He argued that he was being punished for including V D Savarkar in the quiz because some people didn't like the answer.