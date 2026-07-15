Kerala Home Minister Chennithala and CM Vijay bolster Operation Toofan
India
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay just met in Chennai to step up the anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan.
The big takeaway? Tamil Nadu will boost police presence along its border with Kerala and ramp up intelligence sharing, making it harder for drug traffickers to slip through.
Operation Toofan records over 7,000 arrests
Tamil Nadu is also tightening surveillance at airports, railway stations, and boat crossings.
Meanwhile, Kerala is gearing up for a major anti-drug event in Ernakulam with state leaders and actor Mohanlal (the campaign's brand ambassador).
Operation Toofan has already led to more than 7,000 arrests, a sign that this cross-border teamwork is making a real impact.