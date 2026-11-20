Kerala Home Minister Chennithala urges lowering juvenile age to 16
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has urged the center to lower the age for being tried as a juvenile from 18 to 16.
He feels this change is needed because of a spike in serious crimes by minors across Kerala, and says the current law doesn't fully address these cases.
Chennithala cites juvenile murder cases
Chennithala points to recent incidents like a minor was among those taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Pangappara, Thiruvananthapuram, and a 13-year-old girl accused of plotting her grandfather's murder, as proof that laws need updating.
He believes reforms should balance protecting young people with justice for victims, especially as digital media and substance abuse shape today's challenges.