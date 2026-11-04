Kerala government to probe ₹2cr corruption complaint against Gyanesh Kumar 

Sajan alleged that Kumar withheld checks for bills worth ₹17 crore that had already been approved by engineers, causing financial difficulties for the Malaysian company PATI-BEL and its contractors.

The project's engineer, Malaysian national Lee See Been, reportedly told Sajan that Kumar refused to release checks unless the bribe was paid.

"When I suggested....they pay something and settle the issue, they told me that....authorities of PATI-BEL were not permitting them to obtain the checks by paying a bribe," Sajan alleged.