Kerala government to probe ₹2cr corruption complaint against Gyanesh Kumar
What's the story
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to investigate bribery allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations were made by contractor Sajan, who claimed Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹2 crore during a road construction project under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) nearly two decades ago. The project was executed when Kumar was serving as the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in Kerala.
Bribery claims
Kumar allegedly withheld cheques for bills
Sajan alleged that Kumar withheld checks for bills worth ₹17 crore that had already been approved by engineers, causing financial difficulties for the Malaysian company PATI-BEL and its contractors.
The project's engineer, Malaysian national Lee See Been, reportedly told Sajan that Kumar refused to release checks unless the bribe was paid.
"When I suggested....they pay something and settle the issue, they told me that....authorities of PATI-BEL were not permitting them to obtain the checks by paying a bribe," Sajan alleged.
Tragic aftermath
Allegations of delayed payments linked to Lee's suicide
Sajan claimed Lee used funds from another project in Bengaluru to pay contractors due to these delays.
He further alleged that the delay in releasing the approved bills and the alleged demand for a bribe contributed to Lee's suicide in 2006.
He claimed Lee mentioned Kumar's role in a suicide note, which was informed by Lee's family members in Malaysia to company employees.
Previous case
Home Minister Chennithala orders preliminary inquiry
He said despite these serious allegations, an earlier Vigilance investigation into this matter failed to question Kumar and other people who had direct knowledge of the alleged bribery demand.
Based on the complaint, the Vigilance department sought the Home Department's permission to register a case after conducting a preliminary inquiry.
Sources told PTI that Home Minister Chennithala has ordered the preliminary inquiry into the matter after receiving a legal opinion.
Ongoing inquiry
Ongoing vigilance probe into Kumar's alleged corruption
Kumar ordered the Vigilance probe on October 4 following a complaint by KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal, who alleged that inquiries into Kumar's conduct as PWD Secretary were closed without proper investigation.
The case pertains to alleged corruption in upgrading MC Road under KSTP, executed by the PATI-BEL consortium during Kumar's tenure as PWD Secretary.
The fresh inquiry will likely look into whether the earlier investigation missed crucial aspects of these allegations.