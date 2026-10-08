Kerala home minister orders spa probe after alleged Kochi gang-rape
India
Kerala's home minister has ordered stringent action against illegal spas after a woman was allegedly gang-raped in Kochi.
She was reportedly tricked with a fake job offer at a spa, which led to the attack.
Now, police have been told to investigate unlicensed spas across the state, following complaints from several parts of Kerala about fraud, sexual assault, and extortion linked to these places.
Police hold 4 Kochi suspects
Complaints about shady spas have come in from cities like Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The minister says this move is all about stringent action against illegal spas and a strong investigation.
Meanwhile, four suspects are already in custody for the Kochi case as police continue digging into what happened.