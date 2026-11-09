Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala urges tighter Juvenile Justice Act
Kerala is looking to tighten the Juvenile Justice Act after a worrying rise in accidents involving underage drivers, especially those caught driving drunk.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is pushing for more accountability and has called on parents to keep their kids off the roads unless they are properly trained and licensed.
Kerala finds 57 intoxicated school drivers
Police across Kerala are stepping up checks, with a special focus on stopping drunk driving.
In a recent inspection, 57 school bus drivers were found behind the wheel while intoxicated.
Officials say this will not be tolerated, and private bus drivers caught speeding or causing accidents could lose their licenses.
The chief minister has also doubled down on the state's commitment to safer roads, condemning reckless driving and racing.