Kerala: IIT student attacked on campus, protests erupt
India
An IIT Palakkad student was attacked with a wooden plank by an unknown person while heading back to her hostel on Monday night.
She suffered a head injury and is currently being treated in Coimbatore.
The incident has left students shaken and questioning campus safety.
Protest against lapses in security
Following the attack, students gathered in protest, saying this isn't the first time outsiders have entered the campus without permission.
Protesters alleged lapses in security.
Campus officials said the injury was serious and that the student could not identify the assailant.