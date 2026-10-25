Kerala inspector T.K. Vinod Krishna suspended after pregnancy allegation corroborated
A Kerala police inspector, T.K. Vinod Krishna, has been suspended after a woman accused him of getting her pregnant by promising marriage and not following through.
The suspension came after an internal inquiry backed up her claims, even though she chose not to file a formal police complaint.
Woman alleges Kerala inspector promised marriage
The woman says Krishna started a relationship with her while he was posted in Elavumthitta and promised to marry her after separating from his first wife.
She even traveled with him to Hyderabad as part of a case investigation, but the promise was never kept.
Now police are checking with legal experts to see if they can take action against Krishna without an official complaint from her.
The case is sparking bigger questions about trust and accountability among those in uniform.