Kerala inspector T.K. Vinod Krishna suspended after pregnancy allegation corroborated

The woman says Krishna started a relationship with her while he was posted in Elavumthitta and promised to marry her after separating from his first wife.

She even traveled with him to Hyderabad as part of a case investigation, but the promise was never kept.

Now police are checking with legal experts to see if they can take action against Krishna without an official complaint from her.

The case is sparking bigger questions about trust and accountability among those in uniform.