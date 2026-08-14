Kerala instructs schools for 79th Independence Day, omits Vande Mataram
India
For the 79th Independence Day, Kerala's schools have been told to hoist the national flag and recite the national anthem, with rendition of patriotic songs and other programs to be organized: no mention of Vande Mataram in the latest circular from the director of general education.
This update follows an earlier notice that also left out Vande Mataram, with a row breaking out over the Chief Secretary's directive.
Kerala circular bans plastic flags
The circular highlights following the Flag Code of India, including a ban on plastic flags and a push for green practices during events.
Schools are encouraged to host patriotic songs and other activities, and Vande Mataram is noticeably absent.