Kerala issues yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram
India
Heads up, Kerala! The weather department has put out a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Malappuram as heavy rain and thunderstorms roll in.
This warning comes just as the state gets ready for the northeast monsoon season.
Ranni records 9cm rainfall
Ranni in Pathanamthitta got drenched with nine cm of rain in one day, while places like Thadiyoor, Chittur, and Laha also saw heavy showers.
The downpour is thanks to the weather system over the Bay of Bengal pulling in moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
IMD is asking everyone to stay cautious since more isolated heavy rains could be on the way.