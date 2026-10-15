Kerala jewelers to adopt single 18-carat pricing October 15

Starting October 15, all jewelry stores in Kerala will follow a single pricing system for 18-carat gold.

This move, decided by various gold trade organizations under the leadership of the Kerala Jewellers Association Coordination Committee, is meant to end confusing price differences between shops.

As S Abdul Nazar, State General Secretary of the Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (KGSMA), put it, this should make buying gold simpler and fairer for everyone.