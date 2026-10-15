Kerala jewelers to adopt single 18-carat pricing October 15
Starting October 15, all jewelry stores in Kerala will follow a single pricing system for 18-carat gold.
This move, decided by various gold trade organizations under the leadership of the Kerala Jewellers Association Coordination Committee, is meant to end confusing price differences between shops.
As S Abdul Nazar, State General Secretary of the Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (KGSMA), put it, this should make buying gold simpler and fairer for everyone.
Kerala 18-carat share 10% to 15%
18-carat gold jewelry is getting more popular in Kerala, think diamond-studded or rose gold pieces, which now make up about 10% to 15% of the market.
Until now, price gaps and patchy sales data made things tricky for buyers alike.
With standardized pricing, it'll be easier to compare options and know you're getting a fair deal.