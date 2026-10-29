Kerala judge seeks anticipatory bail after son allegedly killed Jayabalakrishnan
India
A Kerala judge is seeking anticipatory bail after his 17-year-old son allegedly crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a scooter, killing Jayabalakrishnan, a 55-year-old man who ran a roadside eatery.
The judge says he didn't know his son had taken the car out.
Kerala police name judge under 199A
The teen was first charged with negligence and quickly released on bail, which many people felt was way too soft.
After public backlash, police named the judge as an accused under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Kerala's home minister called out the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant bail and wants stricter action as the case moves to the District Crime Branch.